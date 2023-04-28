Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) exits the field following their 15-14 loss to...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) exits the field following their 15-14 loss to Wisconsin in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Casey Thompson will play his final season of college football somewhere other than Nebraska after entering the transfer portal. He started ten games last season and helped lead the Huskers to their first win against Iowa since 2014. Thompson did not take any live reps this spring due to surgery shoulder following the season.

Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims led the number one offense and appeared to have the inside track to the starting job. Last year in Thompson’s only season at Nebraska he threw for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also started ten games for Texas in 2021.

This the Huskers went from six scholarship quarterbacks to three with Sims, Chubba Purdy and Heinrich Haarberg still on the team. Nebraska is still above the 85 scholarship limit as players have two more days to enter the portal.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash
Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Sioux City woman arrested for false statements on firearm purchase form