Construction to begin on Iowa 10 near Paullina, IA May 1

PAULLINA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa DOT wants to make drivers in O’Brien County aware of a bridge replacement project that will impact travel on Iowa 10 west of Paullina.

Construction is planned to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, May 1, and run through Thursday, Nov. 16 weather permitting

A detour will be in place utilizing Iowa 143 and County Roads B-62 and L-48. The DOT also wants to remind drivers that the latest updates can be found on their 511 system.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution, obey the speed limit and other signs in the work area. Traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

