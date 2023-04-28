Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart is dead at 81.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s most well-known abortion doctor died overnight.

Dr. Leroy Carhart’s daughter confirmed the news. The 81-year-old operated the CARE Reproductive Health Abortion clinic in Bellevue.

In a statement, the family says “CARE is dedicated to honoring Dr. Carhart’s memory by making abortion accessible, especially later in pregnancy.”

According to CARE, Carhart founded his first clinic specializing in abortion in 1992. Since then, Carhart took two cases involving abortions later in pregnancy all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steinberg v. Carhart had to do with Nebraska law and was decided in June of 2000. It rejected a Nebraska law that made abortions later in pregnancy illegal and cited Roe v. Wade as a reason for the ruling.

The second case, Gonzalez v. Carhart, was decided in April of 2007. It upheld a federal law banning abortions later in pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash
Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Sioux City woman arrested for false statements on firearm purchase form

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
The bill requires cities to apply for a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT)...
Bill in Iowa legislature would place restrictions on traffic cameras
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
State senator’s residency called into question following out of district home purchase
Noem, Senate leadership trade barbs over $200M housing bill