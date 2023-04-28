Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s most well-known abortion doctor died overnight.

Dr. Leroy Carhart’s daughter confirmed the news. The 81-year-old operated the CARE Reproductive Health Abortion clinic in Bellevue.

In a statement, the family says “CARE is dedicated to honoring Dr. Carhart’s memory by making abortion accessible, especially later in pregnancy.”

According to CARE, Carhart founded his first clinic specializing in abortion in 1992. Since then, Carhart took two cases involving abortions later in pregnancy all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steinberg v. Carhart had to do with Nebraska law and was decided in June of 2000. It rejected a Nebraska law that made abortions later in pregnancy illegal and cited Roe v. Wade as a reason for the ruling.

The second case, Gonzalez v. Carhart, was decided in April of 2007. It upheld a federal law banning abortions later in pregnancy.

