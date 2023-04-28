E15 to be sold this summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A blend of gasoline that may save you some money will be available at the pump this summer after waiver was granted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s known as “E15,” a blend of gas that has up to 15% ethanol. According to the Nebraska Ethanol Board, E15 is usually about ten cents cheaper per gallon than traditional E10 blends.

Because of a 1990s law passed by Congress, the EPA needed to issue a waiver to allow E15 to be sold in the summer months.

“So unfortunately E15 is not available during the summer, but waivers like this make sure that consumers have that access. And they’re able to capture those savings when they need it the most,” said Reid Wagner, the executive director of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.

Wagner said the EPA has proposed a rule that would take effect next year allowing E15 sales year-round without a waiver.

