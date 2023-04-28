Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The family of a woman found dead inside of her Dakota Dunes apartment is calling for law enforcement to release the name and photo of someone they say is a person of interest.
A spokesperson for the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations said Friday that the investigation remains active and that no arrests have been made. Multiple family members tell KTIV News 4 they’ve been spreading a name and photo of a person they say is a person of interest to obtain leads.
They hope a wider release of the photo could lead to an arrest.
