Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Flora Lee, a longtime local educator, and former president of the Sioux City Community School Board, has died. A family friend says Lee passed away Thursday.

Back in October, Lee was named executive director of “Women Aware.”

Prior to that, the Sioux City-native worked with Northwest AEA for twenty years as an Educational Consultant and Special Education Strategist. Lee retired from AEA in 2019.

Lee also served twelve years on the Sioux City Community School Board. During her tenure she served as the school board’s president and vice president.

Lee also served as president of the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP.

Flora Lee was 68-years-old.

