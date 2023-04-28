The Gaslight Anthem coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rock band The Gaslight Anthem will make a stop at The District this fall as a part of their North American tour.

The band recently returned to the stage after four years away.

The punk rock group from New Jersey will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Etix.com or PepperEntertainment.com.

