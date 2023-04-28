Hawarden issues Water Watch

(MGN)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Hawarden has issued a water watch. Under a Water Watch, no person is to use potable, processed water of the City water service in any manner.

In a release posted on their website, the city lays out guidelines. Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited between the hours of 8:00a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and is restricted to two times per week.

Houses and businesses fronting on the north and east shall be permitted to water Tuesday and Saturday nights. Houses and businesses fronting on the south and west shall be permitted to water Wednesday and Sunday nights.

No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors or other non-essential watering. No water should be used for non-essential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash
Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died
Dr. Paul Eastman (left), delivered all three of Sheenah Tonga's sons.
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
Natural gas leak forced the evacuation of two buildings in Le Mars, IA

Latest News

Dr. Paul Gausman.
Petition filed in Gausman’s lawsuit against SCCSD
Construction to begin on Iowa 10 near Paullina, IA May 1
Rock band The Gaslight Anthem will make a stop at The District this fall as a part of their...
The Gaslight Anthem coming to Sioux Falls
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge