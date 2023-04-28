Isolated showers possible Saturday

**Frost Advisory for western Siouxland Saturday morning from 4 AM – 8 AM**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend is nearly here! Showers have fallen in parts of Siouxland this morning, but we’ve started to dry off as the day has gone along. However, another chance for showers is in the forecast.

Tonight, clouds will decrease overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Our weekend is looking to be a bit cooler and windier with chances for isolated showers throughout the day on Saturday. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be even cooler with highs in the mid 50s. It will be another windy day with partly cloudy skies.

Windy conditions will stick around on Monday with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will start to warm up with highs getting into the mid 60s and sunny skies.

We will warm up even more on Wednesday with highs getting into the mid 70s and lots of sunshine overhead.

Will this warming trend continue? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

