Isolated showers possible Saturday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Frost Advisory for western Siouxland Saturday morning from 4 AM – 8 AM**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend is nearly here! Showers have fallen in parts of Siouxland this morning, but we’ve started to dry off as the day has gone along. However, another chance for showers is in the forecast.

Tonight, clouds will decrease overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Our weekend is looking to be a bit cooler and windier with chances for isolated showers throughout the day on Saturday. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be even cooler with highs in the mid 50s. It will be another windy day with partly cloudy skies.

Windy conditions will stick around on Monday with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will start to warm up with highs getting into the mid 60s and sunny skies.

We will warm up even more on Wednesday with highs getting into the mid 70s and lots of sunshine overhead.

Will this warming trend continue? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash
Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died
Dr. Paul Eastman (left), delivered all three of Sheenah Tonga's sons.
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
Natural gas leak forced the evacuation of two buildings in Le Mars, IA

Latest News

Nick AM Forecast 4/28
Some spring showers & windy days to close out the month!
Future Track
Shower chances become better heading into Thursday night
Future Track
Shower chances become better heading into Thursday night
Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s...
A warm and cloudy Thursday with rain and thunderstorms later this evening