Natural gas leak forced the evacuation of two buildings in Le Mars, IA

(WOWT)
By Matt Breen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - An apartment, and a restaurant, had to be evacuated after a natural gas leak in Le Mars, Iowa, Thursday afternoon.

It happened in an alley behind the Pizza Ranch restaurant, on Plymouth Street Southwest, shortly before 5:00pm.

Investigators with Le Mars Fire Rescue say a concrete crew was working in the alley tearing out concrete when they hit a buried gas line.

Firefighters could smell gas when they arrived and detected high levels of natural gas in the basement apartment of the Perfect Image Hair Salon. Because there was a risk of an explosion, and fire, the apartment, and Pizza Ranch were evacuated.

MidAmerican Energy crews shut off power to the two buildings, and then rendered the gas leak safe.

Power was restored, and people were allowed to return to the two buildings about a half-hour later.

