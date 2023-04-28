Petition filed in Gausman’s lawsuit against SCCSD

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As part of an ongoing lawsuit against the Sioux City Community School District, former Superintendent Paul Gausman is requesting several documents be released by the district.

On April 27, 2023, a “petition to enforce Iowa’s Open Records Act” was filed in Woodbury County. It was filed against School Board President Dan Greenwell, Board Members Taylor Goodvin, Bob Michaelson and Jan George, as well as the district itself.

The petition alleges that the school district has not complied with Gausman’s open records request. Specifically, they have not provided the record of school board meetings held on Jan. 23, 2022, March 28, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022. Gausman alleges the district has failed to timely respond to him about whether they intend to provide the records, and they have denied access to the open records altogether.

The petition states Gausman wants the records from the above three dates because the board allegedly held meetings those days to privately discuss his professional competency and performance and to work on filing a complaint against Gausman with the Iowa Board of Education Examiners.

Gausman claims, in his filing, these meetings were held without his knowledge or consent, and the board allegedly did this to avoid his scrutiny and the scrutiny of the public. The petition says Iowa law requires these discussions either be held in public or to be held in a closed session so long as the topic of those discussions, in this case Gausman, requests a closed session. But Gausman claims he didn’t have any notice of, knowledge of, or consent to these closed sessions.

The former Sioux City superintendent also claims that these were not legal closed sessions. Gausman alleges the board went into closed sessions on the false pretense of discussing confidential records when they were actually going into a closed session to discuss him and his performance.

In addition to providing the requested records, the petition asks the court to make sure the district doesn’t violate the Open Records Act for one full year and to have the district pay damages, court costs and Gausman’s attorney fees.

KTIV reached to the school district for a response on this latest filing, and they responded with the following statement.

“Due to the pending nature of the litigation, we do not have information to release at this time,” said an SCCSD spokesperson.

Gausman was the superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District for 14 years and went on to become a superintendent in Lincoln, Nebraska back in 2022. He filed his lawsuit against the school district in January 2023.

