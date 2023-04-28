Reports: Husker QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an...
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A source tells 10/11 that Nebraska Quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal.

In his lone year at Nebraska, Thompson played in 10 games, passing for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns, and rushing for five touchdowns.

Thompson’s 2,407 passing yards ranked seventh in school history while his 17 touchdown passes tied for 10th on Nebraska’s season chart. Thompson ranked 12th nationally in passing yards per completion (13.9) in 2022, 14th in passing yards per attempt (8.8) and 29th in passing efficiency (150.1).

Thompson is the third Husker QB to enter the portal this week, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres.

Nebraska now has QBs Jeff Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg, and Jack Woche on their roster.

On Friday morning, Thompson posted this Instagram post.

