Sergeant Aesoph with SCPD wins top driver award

Sergeant Aesoph won the top driver award
Sergeant Aesoph won the top driver award(City of Sioux City Police Department)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police Sergeant Aesoph competed at the Midwest Emergency Vehicle Operations Conference and won the Top Driver award.

According to SCPD, the competition consisted of 70 officers from various law enforcement agencies across the nation competing for the top driver.

The course was set up at the Newton Speedway and most of the course was to be driven in reverse. The driver with a clean run and the fastest time was announced as the winner of this challenge.

Sgt. Aesoph plans to present the award to his wife as a reminder of which one of them is the better driver.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash
Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died
Dr. Paul Eastman (left), delivered all three of Sheenah Tonga's sons.
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
Natural gas leak forced the evacuation of two buildings in Le Mars, IA

Latest News

The app is available on both Android and iPhone.
South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce launches mobile app
E15 fuel
E15 to be sold this summer
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Sioux City woman arrested for false statements on firearm purchase form