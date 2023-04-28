Sergeant Aesoph with SCPD wins top driver award

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police Sergeant Aesoph competed at the Midwest Emergency Vehicle Operations Conference and won the Top Driver award.

According to SCPD, the competition consisted of 70 officers from various law enforcement agencies across the nation competing for the top driver.

The course was set up at the Newton Speedway and most of the course was to be driven in reverse. The driver with a clean run and the fastest time was announced as the winner of this challenge.

Sgt. Aesoph plans to present the award to his wife as a reminder of which one of them is the better driver.

