Sioux City woman arrested for false statements on firearm purchase form

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman was sentenced to federal prison after lying on a firearm purchase form.

According to the Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa, 35-year-old Christen Williams was sentenced Thursday to 10 months in federal prison for making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

The report says Williams purchased three firearms from Fleet Farm in Sioux City. She falsely indicated on the purchase forms that she was the intended recipient when she was purchasing the firearms on behalf of another. These firearms were later recovered at three separate crime scenes over the next 46 days, one of which was a drive-by shooting.

Williams was sentenced in federal court in Sioux City, Iowa. She must also serve a 1-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

