Siouxlanders take their marks at 113th running of Drake Relays

By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -All season long, track & field athletes all around Siouxland were giving everything they had to try to earn a Drake Blue Standard. Now, the time has come to compete against the best of the best.

Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash was running at the Drake Relays for his third time. His first event was the high school boys 3200m where he would kick it into gear trying to catch Pella. He ultimately finished in second with a PR and school record of 9:07.94.

“It felt good. It was a tough one. I kicked a little early. I think I could’ve had it, but I just kicked too early. It’s always my favorite time of the year. I love the Drake Relays,” said Nash.

Out in the field, Akron-Westfields Ian Blowe started his run at the Drake Relays by competing in the high school boys shot put. He would finish in 6th place at 53-11.25.

In the high school boys high jump, KP-WC’s Beau Goodwin cleared the bar at 6-5 for a PR and would tie a school record. Also jumping from Le Mars was Sione Fifita clearing the bar at 6-5.

“It’s amazing. You know not everyone gets the chance to come here. It’s just lucky actually,” said Fifita.

Back on the track was the college women’s 4X800 relay featuring Mount Marty, Wayne State, and Dordt. The Defender women would finish in second place with a time of 9:08.88, and that is currently the top women’s time in the NAIA. The Dordt men were also representing on the men’s side as well in the 4x800. The Defender men finish in 7th place with a time of 7:41.28.

Out in the field for high school girls discus was KP-WC’s Allie Schweitzberger finishing in 4th place at 134-11.

“It’s pretty awesome. I’m really excited, like happy that I just got to come down here and all of that,” said Schweitzberger.

More athletes will be in action starting bright and early Friday morning.

