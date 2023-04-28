Some spring showers & windy days to close out the month!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! As we close out April, we’re seeing some of those classic April showers, but those May flowers will be soon to follow. On this Friday, it’s going to be mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 50s for much of Siouxland. We’ll also see scattered showers throughout the day, and strong winds coming from the northwest at around 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Friday night, the showers will subside, and the clouds will clear a bit, making way for a partly cloudy and cool night with lows dipping into the mid-30s. The breeze will stick around though, coming in from the north-northwest at around 10-15 mph with gusts hitting 25 mph.

The showers will pick right back up for many of us on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a little warmer than Friday, with highs reaching the mid 60s. However, that wind will still be hanging around, now coming from the west-northwest at around 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 35 mph.

The rain and clouds will finally make their way out Saturday night. We’re expecting mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s across much of Siouxland. Those strong winds will still be blowing though, coming from the north-northwest at around 20-25 mph with gusts hitting 35 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday, but it’ll be a cool one with highs only expected to reach the mid 50s. It’ll be pretty windy too, with a north-northwesterly wind blowing at around 20-30 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

The winds and more mild temperatures will stick around for the next couple days, before we welcome in some beautiful 70-degree weather about halfway through next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

