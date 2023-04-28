South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce launches mobile app

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce launched a new app Friday, providing easier access to a list of restaurants, events and other organizations.

The app is meant to take the place of travel brochures often found in the tourism bureau. If you’d like to download the app, just visit your app store and search for “South Sioux City! Dream it!”

You can scroll future events, find health care options, places to eat and figure out where you’d like to shop.

”So with this app, you know, our destinations, our businesses can, you know, edit it on the go,” said Aron Wehr, the president of the chamber of commerce.

The app was presented to a crowd at the Lewis and Clark Elementary School in South Sioux.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.