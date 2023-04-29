59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ida Grove, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol reports a 59-year-old Denison Man died in a crash yesterday morning.

The patrol reports the crash happened at L51 and 297th Street Friday morning In Ida County around 7:30 A.M. A vehicle driven by 33-year-old Colton Claussen of Schleswig, Iowa crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Russell Mefferd of Denison, Iowa, according to an accident report.

Mefferd was pronounced dead at the scene and Claussen was taken to Horn Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to ISP. Claussen’s condition wasn’t made available and the accident remains under investigation.

Accident location map

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

