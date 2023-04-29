Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter holds 29th ‘Wine and Chocolate’ Festival

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many Siouxlanders tasted all things wine, and chocolate, to help fight for a great cause Friday.

Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter held its 29th “Wine and Chocolate” fundraiser at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

The event was first created in 1994 as " a night of wine and roses” and over the years it transformed into the organization’s biggest fundraising event. Friday, they had around 300 guests making it ‘Sold Out’.

KTIV’s Matt Breen and Jessica Bowman were Emcees for the event.

All the money being raised tonight helps all those who are affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases.

“For support groups, for families, not only for their loved ones when they are in care facilities but also support groups for their families, so for local resources. And then resources to find a cure and for research nationwide and all around the state of Iowa,” said Kris Craighead, a Wine and Chocolate Committee Member.

The big event ended up raising over $150,000.

