Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter holds 29th ‘Wine and Chocolate’ Festival

Wine and Chocolate Festival
Wine and Chocolate Festival(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many Siouxlanders tasted all things wine, and chocolate, to help fight for a great cause Friday.

Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter held its 29th “Wine and Chocolate” fundraiser at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

The event was first created in 1994 as " a night of wine and roses” and over the years it transformed into the organization’s biggest fundraising event. Friday, they had around 300 guests making it ‘Sold Out’.

KTIV’s Matt Breen and Jessica Bowman were Emcees for the event.

All the money being raised tonight helps all those who are affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases.

“For support groups, for families, not only for their loved ones when they are in care facilities but also support groups for their families, so for local resources. And then resources to find a cure and for research nationwide and all around the state of Iowa,” said Kris Craighead, a Wine and Chocolate Committee Member.

The big event ended up raising over $150,000.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash
Former educator, Sioux City Community School Board member Flora Lee has died
Dr. Paul Eastman (left), delivered all three of Sheenah Tonga's sons.
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
Natural gas leak forced the evacuation of two buildings in Le Mars, IA

Latest News

Briar Cliff Making Renovations To Faber Field, First Steps to bring football on campus
DRAKE RELAYS DAY 2 AFTERNOON
South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce launches mobile app
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest