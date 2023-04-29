Beavers win second straight A-R-C regular season title in rout of Simpson

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -The Buena Vista Beavers entered Friday with a chance to take home the American Rivers Conference regular season championship. All it took was a win against Simpson to gain a share of the title, and a Loras victory over Luther. When Loras pulled through it all came down to the Beavers.

And they routed Simpson posting 7 runs, and holding the Storm to just 1 run as they took home their second straight regular season title.

The two teams will play two more games in a doubleheader on Sunday, in Storm Lake, to wrap up the regular season. First pitch for the first game is set for 1pm.

