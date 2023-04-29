Briar Cliff making steps to bring home football games to campus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Since they began their football program in 2003 the Briar Cliff Chargers have played their home games off campus at Memorial Stadium, sharing the complex with the Bishop Heelan Crusaders but change is coming, and the Chargers are moving closer to home.

“We are juiced up we had a great walkthrough today and the guys are really excited,” said Briar Cliff head football coach Shane LaDage. “It’s just a completely different environment being on campus, and you can just kind of see the vision off things to come but it’s been a great spring and a culmination of everything coming tomorrow it should be really good.”

The Chargers played all but one season at memorial field, that was in 2015 when renovations were being made so the team would travel over 30 minutes to the Dakota Dome to play their home games, but even when the games were at Memorial it presented challenges for students who wanted to cheer on the Chargers.

“I think just having the contest here on campus you know kids can just walk down from their dorm rooms or they want to just grab lunch and catch a game. It’s something they can do for sports like soccer and basketball,” said Asi Tupua Briar Cliff alum. “But for football it can be challenging sometimes if students don’t have cars sometimes to drive to memorial.”

Head coach Shane LaDage has been one of the driving forces behind the move back to campus, and he says this has been something he’s wanted since starting with Briar Cliff.

“Since the day I had my interview, it’s been something that’s been in the back of my mind,” said LaDage. “You just you walk on campus, and you see down there kind of in the valley you’re like that is a beautiful spot for both football and soccer we need to get that done.”

The hope is that the move back to campus will galvanize the Briar Cliff community throughout and enhance the student experience at the university. As well as make scheduling easier for the student athletes on the football program.

“Just the guy’s ability to just walk down the hill and get right to practice,” said LaDage. “Then to just leave walk right back up the hill go shower in the locker room and get to a meal and study hall the advantages are just going to be really beneficial as we move forward.”

Briar Cliff will play its spring game at Faber Field for the first time in school history on Saturday, start time is set for 1pm.

