City of Sioux City holds Semi-Annual ‘Re-Event’

People drove their cars through the Long Lines Family Center parking lot to drop off the materials.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Saturday, the City of Sioux City teamed up with the Environmental Advisory Board to hold their semi-annual “Re-Event”.

This event is a chance for people to bring in old materials to be recycled.

The environmental board teams up with a company that will recycle materials such as electronics, small appliances, batteries, and light bulbs.

People could drive their cars through the Long Lines Family Center parking lot to drop off the materials. City employees, volunteers, and kids working for community service help run the event.

One of the organizers shared how important it is to recycle these items.

“By keeping these out and collecting them this way we aren’t filling up our landfills as fast and we are able to reuse and recycle. They do take the electronic components out and recycle all the plastic,” said Arah Montagne, the Environmental Services Program and Development Manager.

It is a semi-annual event, so they will be back in the fall. If you want to recycle your materials, or other materials that they didn’t accept, there are still safe places you can dispose of them.

For that information, click here.

