Nebraska public school advocates hold rally outside of Capitol

Teachers and public school advocates held a rally in opposition to LB753 on Saturday at the State Capitol.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Teachers and public school advocates held a rally in opposition to LB753 on Saturday at the State Capitol.

The bill, known as the ‘Opportunity Scholarships Act’, would allocate $25 million to go to dollar-for-dollar tax credits for people who make donations to organizations that provide scholarships to private schools.

According to a report from the Nebraska Examiner, credit could eventually rise to $100 million a year. An estimated 5,000 students could switch to private schools, a legislative fiscal note said, and some senators predict it would lead to opening of more private and religious schools.

Opponents of the bill said it would intentionally discriminate against kids based on race, gender, sexual orientation and disability and said state dollars need to fund public schools.

LB 753 is in final reading and is likely to pass in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Sioux City woman arrested for false statements on firearm purchase form
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

Latest News

Trey Palmer at Purdue
Palmer, Mathis picked in sixth round, other Huskers sign as undrafted free agents
Bandits battle but fall on pack the Tyson night
Succes continues for Siouxland as Drake Relays wrap up
Funland -The Rink Closes Down
Funland - The Rink's sign announcing their closing.
Funland -The Rink closes its doors after nearly 50 years of fun