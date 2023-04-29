Siouxland success continues at second day of Drake Relays

By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -It was a jam-packed Friday full of action at the Drake Relays, and it all started off with Sheldon’s Maddie Olson trying to defend her high jump title. She was all business focused on the task at hand as she ends up clearing the bar at 5 foot 8 to be crowned a back-to-back Drake Relays champion.

“It’s an unreal moment just to know that the hard work paid off and that I can actually do this. I just feel so grateful that I was given this ability and just have the opportunity to come out and do this,” said Olson.

Staying out in the field, OABCIG’s Gabe Winterrowd takes third in the long jump at 21 feet 7 inches. And taking fourth was Newell-Fonda’s Carter Sievers at 21, five, and a quarter (21-5.25) in his first Drake Relays appearance.

“Yeah, I had a lot of fun today. You know you’re competing against the best in the state, it’s such a surreal moment. I never would’ve thought if you told me in the beginning of the year I was going to be here or even finish fourth. So, it’s great,” said Sievers.

To the girls high school shot put now, Katelyn Grady out of Sheldon would finish in fifth place launching one for 40, 04 and a quarter (40-04.25).

Out on the track for the 400-meter wheelchair, West Lyon’s Xander Rentschler showing his strength rolling in at third place with a time of 1:14.11.

Now to the girls 100-meter hurdles, it’s Jerra Merchant of Spencer giving it her all trying to finish first. She comes in second at 14.85 seconds.

In the college men’s high jump, Wayne State’s Dylan Kneifl leaps over the bar at 6-8 and three quarters (6-8 ¾) and South Dakota’s Joe Lynch would go up to 6-10 and three quarters (6-10 ¾).

Now in the girls 800 meter, Madison Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan gets off to a nice start then kicks it into gear giving everything she had for third place at 2:12.03. And, in the boys 800 meter, Gabe Nash of Sioux CIty North starts the race at his pace but look at this crazy finish from the pack. Nash finishes third at 1:53.90.

And closing things out the best way, the Sioux City Knights go flying back the finish line at 1:22.99 in the Special Olympic 4x100.

