Tucker Kraft draft buzz brings excitement to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Tight end Tucker Kraft has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers, the 78th pick overall. He’s the 31st Jackrabbit to be selected in the NFL Draft and just the fourth to be drafted within the first three rounds.

The potential of one of SDSU’s own getting selected in the draft had the city of Brookings buzzing with excitement, with fans gathering on Friday in anticipation.

Cubby’s Bar and Grill in Brookings is a hub for SDSU fans both young and old. Friday nights are already a busy time for the location, but the NFL draft and the potential of Kraft getting drafted helped business.

Excitement has been growing in Brookings for some time.

“After their national championship this past year, it’s been pretty fun,” said Jackrabbits fan Austin Smith. “A lot of celebrations and stuff have gone on and a lot of people I know have been following this draft for him and whatnot, so that’s very cool. I’ve actually met him before. He’s a very humble guy, so whatever he gets, I’m sure he’ll be very proud of.”

Cubby’s also brought in Kraft’s aunt and uncle, Todd and Chanda Walter, for the big day since they were unable to make it to Timber Lake for the watch party. The two are proud of Tucker’s accomplishments and they were hoping tonight was the night he got picked.

“He’s really determined and competitive,” explained Todd. “When he sets his mind to something, he’s goal oriented, he’s going to go after it. He’s going to do it right. That’s kind of what he’s done the last four years is committed himself to reaching his goals of being in the draft and that potential.”

The Walters said that they’ve felt the excitement and support of the city of Brookings.

“It’s just been really overwhelming, tons of support. There’s been a buzz in the air leading up to this point and all season long,” said Todd. “We just hope for the best and I know whoever, whatever team, Tucker’s going to give it everything he’s got and it’s going to work out well for him. He deserves it.”

“It’s been incredible watching him as he started here at SDSU. We’re just excited to see where his next journey is,” expressed Chanda.

Todd says that he’s a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but no matter where Tucker would have gone, he would still root for Tucker’s team as well.

