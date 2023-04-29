Windy conditions the next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Saturday, Siouxland! It’s been a partly cloudy day with a few showers falling in the eastern portions of the viewing area. Winds have also been quite gusty and that will be the case for the next few days.

Tonight, we could see a few more showers out in eastern Siouxland with partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain breezy through the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Skies will be a bit clearer Sunday, but it will once again be quite windy with a northwesterly wind between 25 and 30 mph and gusts possible up to 35 mph. Highs will be cool in the mid 50s.

A few more clouds could make their way into the region tomorrow night with lows in the mid 30s.

Hang on to your hat, because Monday will be another windy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lots of sunshine overhead.

Tuesday won’t be as windy, but still a bit breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies will remain throughout the day.

Wednesday will be quite a but warmer with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Warmer conditions will stick around Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. It will be another sunny day here in Siouxland.

Will the warmth and sunshine stick around? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 6 and 10.

