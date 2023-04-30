Buena Vista & Simpson exchange home runs in Sunday doubleheader

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Buena Vista Beavers baseball team took a dominant win over Simpson on Friday to be crowned back-to-back American Rivers Conference Champions, but it would still be all business as the two faced each other Sunday afternoon for a doubleheader.

The Sunday windy conditions picked up playing a role in game one.

In the second inning, Simpson’s Sam Porter sends a deep two-run shot into right field. That one clears the wall bringing the Storm around as Simpson retakes the 3-2 lead.

The hometown Beavers didn’t want to be outdone as Zack Beekmann decided to send his own solo shot to the same part of the field in the third inning making this one a home run derby, but Simpson would still hold a 6-4 lead.

It seemed everybody got the memo about the right field fence in this Sunday action as Matthew Marquez says see you later to a long three-run home run as the Storm thunder to a 10-8 victory over the conference champs BVU.

Final Scores:

College Baseball:

Nebraska 11 Minnesota 5 F

Simpson 10 Buena Vista 8 F

Sioux Falls 8 Wayne State 7 F

College Softball:

Iowa state 6 Baylor 5 F

Wayne State 5 St. Cloud State 4 F/8

St. Cloud State 7 Wayne State 1 F

