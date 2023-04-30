CAASA’s New Leaf thrift store relocating after generous donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For decades, New Leaf has been a small store with a big vision. The thrift store in Cherokee is owned by the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, or CAASA, and it’s an important resource for victims and survivors in the 19 counties they serve across Northwest Iowa.

“A lot of times, people will have to relocate to another place,” said Stephanie Henrich, Executive Director of CAASA. “They’ll need a bed. They’ll need couches and chairs. And that’s what New Leaf is there for. And we’ll give it to them for free. We have advocates that call us from all over Northwest Iowa and ask us if we have this certain furniture. And that’s what it’s supposed to do.”

And while helping survivors is their main focus, they’ve grown over the years to help the entire community.

“They can get things that are a lot more affordable,” said Henrich. “With inflation going up, couches are $3,000. Here they can get it for $40. And it’s gently used, but you know, it’ll work for people right now.”

Additionally, all the profits made at New Leaf go back into helping CAASA with its operations. And while they’ve been successful, their small store has made it a bit difficult. That’s why last year, they applied for the Nonprofit Innovation Fund Grant to help fund a store expansion. They received the grant, and in November they broke ground on a proposed expansion of extending the building by 20 feet. However, some setbacks pushed back construction, and they likely wouldn’t be able to get started until May. But soon after, Henrich would receive some news that would change everything.

“We got this call one day, and it was my construction worker Jim Haselhoff,” said Henrich “And he’s like, ‘you know, I’ve got a proposition for you.’ And he said, ‘my wife and I own this lot on Highway 59 between Subway and Fareway.’ He goes, ‘we’d like to donate that to you.’ And I thought, ‘are you kidding?’ You know, you don’t get this kind of generosity anymore.”

The new New Leaf building will be 4,200 square feet, a significant upgrade from their current facility. And along with giving the store more space to hold furniture and other items, the new location will also make New Leaf more visible to the community.

“We’re hidden right now on Beech St,” said Henrich. “That is, nobody even knows where we are. Now, here we are. We’re going to be in front of everybody and they’re going to be able to see our brand-new building and know what New Leaf is all about.”

The new store is expected to be fully complete in November of this year. While the grant they received covered 90% of the construction costs, CAASA still needs a little more; $57,000 to be exact. They’re hoping the community will help them fill that gap. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, you can reach out through CAASA’s website. Also, if you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault and looking for support, you can call CAASA’s 24/7 hotline at (877)362-4612.

