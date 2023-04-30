Funland -The Rink closes its doors after nearly 50 years of fun

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Roller skating runs in the Hadenfeldt family. Patriarch Vance Hadenfeld used to roller skate to school when he was growing up. When his family settled in Storm Lake, he wanted to be able to give that same joy he got from skating to his children.

“When he heard about this place, he decided he was going to go for it because he worked nights at Hygrade and we didn’t need this for living,” said Adah Hadenfeldt, owner of Funland. “So, everything went back into the skating rink.”

When the Hadenfeldts first bought the roller rink in 1976, it needed to be fixed up a little. So, it was the kids that got to work and spent the whole summer repairing the building.

“It took my brother Larry and I all summer to stud the walls out,” said Vicky Knapp, Adah and Vance Hadenfeldt’s daughter. “And in the meantime, everybody else is getting ready to put the carpet on and put the acoustic ceiling in. And it was a months long-- that was our summer project. We didn’t get a summer vacation.”

By the time it was all remodeled, Funland was a hit.

“We ended up where Friday nights would be about 300 people consistently,” said Loren Hadenfeldt, Adah and Vance’s son. “So, the response was quite well.”

That hasn’t changed as the years have gone on. And another thing that hasn’t changed is the design of the rink.

“We’ve been criticized because we don’t update,” said Barbara Hadenfeldt, Adah and Vance’s daughter. “But you know, we have so many what we call our Friday Night Skaters, that came regularly. They come in and they say ‘it hasn’t changed!’ They’re just so thrilled. It’s just a step back into that time.”

Sadly, as the children moved away, it became more and more difficult to manage the rink, and recently, they announced they would be shutting down and selling the property. When word got out, people who grew up going to Funland came back from across the country to skate one last time.

“We have [had visitors] from Nevada, Arizona, and all over the state here, and other states that I don’t even know,” said Adah. “So, it’s really rewarding, and I’m so glad and happy to be able to create that feeling in those people.”

And it’s clear that although it might be gone soon, Funland will never be forgotten.

“This is a cultural icon in this community,” said Steve Knapp, Adah and Vance’s son-in-law. “I mean, it is enshrined here. It’s a place where people can come, kids of all ages can come, and it’s well-run. So, I think it’s a bittersweet moment, for sure. It’s hard to believe that it’s actually happening.”

Saturday, April 29th was the final day where people were able to skate at Funland. Adah says the property will likely be sold to Kwik Trip.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.