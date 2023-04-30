Iowa workers see more than a 6% raise over the past year
Published: Apr. 30, 2023
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV Workers in Iowa saw a 6.3% raise in their wages over last the last year, according to data from ADP Pay Insights for March 2023.
And over the next year, 75% of workers nation wide are expecting to see their pay go up, with an average expectation of a 6.7% increase in their pay.
This new finding, from the ADP Research Institute’s ‘People at Work 2023: A Global Workforce View’ shows workers have a renewed desire for career progression, along with high expectations for pay raises and flexibility among other findings.
You can see the full report on the following link: https://www.adpri.org/research/people-at-work-2023-a-global-workforce-view/
