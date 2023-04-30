Seat replacement continues at Lewis & Clark Field

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Preparations are underway at Lewis and Clark Park for the Sioux City Explorers home opener on May 12th.

The Sioux City Council approved a measure that would allow companies to bid to install more new seats which would cost around $450,000. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says the goal is to get all seats replaced but doesn’t have a firm timeline now.

“I don’t think we’ll get them all done this year, because I think we had to order seats. I think we’re only going to really be putting in the seats that we had on order a year ago this year,” Mayor Scott said.

The lower bowl of seats have been replaced now the hope is for the upper section of the blue seats to get a replacement as well. The X’s Field Manger Steve Montgomery says he already sees an improvement in the stadium with some of the seats replaced and he is ready for the season.

“You’re gonna get, you know, a better seat, obviously, that, you know, we’ve had a few that have broken over the last couple years when fans have sat on them. So, you know, it’ll be a lot more secure, a lot safer. And, you know, looking forward to the season,” Montgomery said.

The X’s now have a new general manager Tom Backemeyer, something Montgomery says is exciting as the season is right around the corner.

“Support us May 12, home opener, a lot of good new exciting promotions, and, you know, our new GM Tom Beck Meyer, come out and say hi to him, and he’s done a wonderful job since taking over and super excited for him to be in Sioux City,” said Montgomery.

The Explorers team will report for practice starting May 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Sioux City woman arrested for false statements on firearm purchase form
Funland - The Rink's sign announcing their closing.
Funland -The Rink closes its doors after nearly 50 years of fun

Latest News

Buena Vista & Simpson exchange home runs in Sunday doubleheader
Lewis & Clark New Seats
Lewis & Clark New Seats
The lot where New Leaf's new building will eventually be
CAASA’s New Leaf thrift store relocating after generous donation
The theme of the presentation was "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark"
‘Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark’ presentation describes how light pollution can affect our environment