Seat replacement continues at Lewis & Clark Field

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Preparations are underway at Lewis and Clark Park for the Sioux City Explorers home opener on May 12th.

The Sioux City Council approved a measure that would allow companies to bid to install more new seats which would cost around $450,000. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says the goal is to get all seats replaced but doesn’t have a firm timeline now.

“I don’t think we’ll get them all done this year, because I think we had to order seats. I think we’re only going to really be putting in the seats that we had on order a year ago this year,” Mayor Scott said.

The lower bowl of seats have been replaced now the hope is for the upper section of the blue seats to get a replacement as well. The X’s Field Manger Steve Montgomery says he already sees an improvement in the stadium with some of the seats replaced and he is ready for the season.

“You’re gonna get, you know, a better seat, obviously, that, you know, we’ve had a few that have broken over the last couple years when fans have sat on them. So, you know, it’ll be a lot more secure, a lot safer. And, you know, looking forward to the season,” Montgomery said.

The X’s now have a new general manager Tom Backemeyer, something Montgomery says is exciting as the season is right around the corner.

“Support us May 12, home opener, a lot of good new exciting promotions, and, you know, our new GM Tom Beck Meyer, come out and say hi to him, and he’s done a wonderful job since taking over and super excited for him to be in Sioux City,” said Montgomery.

The Explorers team will report for practice starting May 2nd.

