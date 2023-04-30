Success continues for Siouxland on final day of Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Saturday was the final day of the 113th running of the Drake Relays giving Siouxland athletes one last chance to do something special.

Kicking things off was the college women’s distance medley with Wayne State finishing 7th at 12:35.07, and Dordt also coming in 6th at 12:32.47. The same two teams would represent on the men’s side with Dordt crossing the line at 10:03.05 good for 5th place, and the Wayne State Wildcats would finish 8th at 10:18.29.

In the college men’s long jump, Northwestern’s Braden Kalvelage puts his name in the mix leaping for 23-11 ¾ to finish in third place.

“It honestly means a lot just because I wasn’t coming into college doing track, I was originally baseball. And so now that my name is up here and stuff is definitely uplifting,” said Braden Kalvelage, Northwestern sophomore.

In the championship men’s long jump, Logan Moeller of Wayne State represented the Wildcats finishing in fourth place at 23-4 ¾.

Back on the track for the girls 400 hurdles, Jerra Merchant of Spencer was at the Drake Relays for her third time. She comes in 10th place in the 400 hurdles after a second place finish in the 100 hurdles on Friday. She crossed the line at 1:05.24.

“I just love this place so much... the environment here and the culture. Everyone is so nice to each other, and you just feel so welcome. It’s just crazy to be here, it’s my favorite place to run,” said Jerra Merchant, Spencer senior.

Then it was time to get back into some college action in the women’s 100 meter dash. The athletes would go by in a dash and it’s Erin Kinney of South Dakota coming in third at 11.51. She holds the Yotes all-time record in the girls 100m.

Also representing the Yotes as a Drake Relays champion was Hugo Morvan stepping on the podium as the winner of the 110m hurdles finishing at 13.88 seconds, a new PR for him.

The rain might’ve started coming down, but that didn’t stop two former Bishop Heelan teammates. They were state champions for Bishop Heelan in the 3A distance medley back in 2019, but now Amber Aesoph and Madison Jochum race against each other side by side in the 800. Representing Iowa, Aesoph finishes third at 2:08.93 and Jochum representing the Coyotes in fourth at 2:10.03, both runners set new PRs. And both celebrated like old times with a post-race hug.

“Getting to like toe the line, not just in the same race, but next to each other. That was incredible, just so fun. It was definitely just one of those moments that will go down in best track moment, history and stuff like that, so it was really fun,” said Madison Jochum, South Dakota junior.

“I think it’s super special. I think Madison is one teammate that I’ve always had that brings the best out of me. And I think we’re both very competitive runners so being able to like, not only go against each other, but use each other, work together, and come out with a good race is just super important and super special to us,” said Amber Aesoph, University of Iowa junior.

Some of the final events of the 2023 Drake Relays came in the evening hours starting with the college men’s 4x100 with Dordt finishing third at 41.33 and Northwestern close behind in fourth at 41.69.

The high school girls’ 4x100 was talent overload. MOC-Floyd Valley finishes 6th at 49.55 with Sioux City East right behind them in 7th at 49.68. And closing out the Drake Relays was the distance runners. In the girls 1500, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer kicks with all she’s got in the final stretch to finish second at 4:36.04.

After multiple races this weekend, Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash ends on a high note in the 1600. It Deja vu of the 3200 as he sees Pella closing in behind him, but Nash says not today to win the race at 4:12.30 for a new PR.

“It feels amazing. I was so close in the 800, the 3200. It just feels so good to finally get one of these. I’ve just wanted this so bad, and it feels awesome,” said Gabe Nash, Sioux City North senior.

A special moment for Nash to share with his dad and coach who was also a standout runner himself. That’ll do from the 2023 Drake Relays.

