Wind Advisory for central and eastern Siouxland

**Wind Advisory for central & eastern Siouxland until 8pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been yet another windy day in Siouxland, in fact all of central and eastern Siouxland will be under a Wind Advisory until 8pm Sunday evening.

Tonight, winds will come down a bit for the overnight hours, but it will remain fairly breezy. Lows will fall into the mid 30s and we will have mostly clear skies overhead.

Winds will be quite gusty once again on Monday out of the northwest between 20 and 35 mph. There will be lots of sunshine overhead with highs in the upper 50s.

Winds will start to come down on Tuesday, but it will still be a bit breezy with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we should finally see more significant relief from the windy conditions. Highs for the day will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.

Will this warming continue and will we stay dry as we head into next weekend? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

