Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Wine & Chocolate Festival raised over $360,000

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Wine & Chocolate Festival in Le Mars and Sioux City was help on April 27 and 28.

Winemakers from across the country attended and paired their award-winning wines with each course at dinner. Both events also included a unique silent and live auction.

A combined 450 people attended the festival and raised over $360,000 to help fund local Alzheimer’s and dementia care and support and worldwide research to find new treatments and a cure.

Organizers for Wine & Chocolate say more than 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 98,000 caregivers.

