Around Siouxland: Young Artists Solo Competition

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Chamber Music has its final show for the season.

The Young Artists Solo Competition is an event to showcase the talent within the younger generation, and is meant to encourage and keep the fire burning for the love of music.

The event is scheduled for May 7 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $15 at the door and all students are free.

For more information, click here.

