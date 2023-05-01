Coaches Corner: Football world comes full circle for Coach Strohbeen & the Sioux City Bandits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits always put on a show, but for some players it’s more about the family aspect the team provides.

Head coach Erv Strohbeen has been leading the Bandits since 2012 after his own career of playing for the Bandits. He says a special element of the team is the way indoor football brings old friends, teammates, and coaches back together.

“It’s really cool. You know, obviously I was one of the first 10 players signed to the Sioux City Attack organization in 2000, and that year we played with probably five or six of my teammates from Wayne State,” said Strohbeen.

Strohbeen’s head coach during his time playing at Wayne State, Dennis Wagner, has also joined him on his staff for the Sioux City Bandits as an offensive line coach.

“It was awesome to see coach Wagner come back to Sioux City. He recruited me in college and kind of made me the individual that I am, you know, through my college career. Now he’s my offensive line coach, and there’s not a better offensive line coach that I’ve ever met,” said Strohbeen.

The football world truly comes full circle when it comes to the Sioux City Bandits.

The team has three games left in the Champions Indoor Football regular season, including a home game on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. against the undefeated Omaha Beef. It will be the first time the two face each other since the Beef ended the Bandits season in last season’s CIF semifinal game.

“Last year we played Omaha, I think twice at home and maybe once down there, and both of those games at home came down to the final literal play. We scored a touchdown on the final play as the clock was running down to zero to win that first game,” said Strohbeen.

Coach Strohbeen is also one win away from reaching 100 wins in his coaching career. He joins KTIV’s Coaches Corner to share more on the Bandits’ final push of the regular season, and to share more on some of his top moments with the Bandits throughout his career.

