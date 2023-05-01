Gill Hauling replacing garbage, recycling containers citywide
Published: May. 1, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Garbage and recycling containers will be switched out for new containers.
The process will take about two months. Each day, a portion of that day’s collection cycle will have their garbage and recycling containers switched out.
Residents may see an increase in collection service staff in their neighborhood during this transition.
