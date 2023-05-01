Gill Hauling replacing garbage, recycling containers citywide

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Garbage and recycling containers will be switched out for new containers.

The process will take about two months. Each day, a portion of that day’s collection cycle will have their garbage and recycling containers switched out.

Residents may see an increase in collection service staff in their neighborhood during this transition.

