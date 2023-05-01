Great Plains Zoo breaks ground on lion exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new exhibit is set to bring lions back to the zoo after more than 30 years.

The Great Plains Zoo will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Monday to mark the start of a new project. The new exhibit will house lions and create a new home for the zoo’s meerkats.

The exhibit is set to open in the summer of 2024.

“We are so excited to begin this project, as it has been 30 years since lions were at our zoo,” said GPZ President & CEO Becky Dewitz. “We are grateful for our community, which successfully supported the effort to build a state-of-the-art habitat bringing lions back to Sioux Falls. We prioritized animal wellbeing in the exhibit design with an enriching and diverse environment for the lions, while also providing an engaging and educational experience for our visitors. Lions are listed as vulnerable by the IUCN and as an AZA-accredited zoo, we are committed to the conservation of this majestic species.”

The habitat is specifically designed to provide a dynamic environment for a pride of lions, creating an enriching home that promotes animal well-being, as well as many behind-the-scenes features that allow the lions to participate voluntarily in their own healthcare.

The exhibit will feature year-round indoor and outdoor public viewing opportunities.

The structure will also house a new indoor/outdoor exhibit for the zoo’s meerkats. This new home will be a larger, more complex environment than the current meerkat habitat, which would support the addition of more individuals to the group in the future.

Lloyd Companies is the project’s prime contractor. The exhibit was designed by Ackerman Estvold, with assistance from TSP. This project is the culmination of an $8 million public/private fundraising campaign that began in 2018.

Speakers at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony include Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken, Sioux Falls Development Foundation Board Chair Steve Kolbeck, Great Plains Zoo President and CEO Becky Dewitz and Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce board member Kim Burma. Following the groundbreaking, there will be a reception in the Eduation Center.

