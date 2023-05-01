Man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Dakota Dunes, SD

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in South Dakota have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of killing a woman in Dakota Dunes last week.

According to court documents, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear. Beardsher’s body was found inside her Dakota Dunes apartment on Wednesday, April 26.

In documents to support the arrest warrant, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was.

Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales have a child together and were in a “significant romantic relationship” for the last 12 months.

A search of Castellanos-Rosales’ residence identified clothing believed to belong to Castellanos-Rosales, which contain suspected blood, as well as, clothing believed to belong to Beardshear’s child, which was also containing suspected blood. Authorities have stated previously that Beardsher and Castellanos-Rosales’ child was found safely.

The DCI agent’s statement also mentions Beardshear suffered “significant injuries,’ including stab wounds.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as more information is gathered.

