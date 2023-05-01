Matters of the State: Workforce housing hitch; Lying lawmaker?

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the push to improve workforce development in South Dakota, including another setback for $200 million approved for workforce housing.

Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) joins the program to discuss the status of the money approved by lawmakers last session for workforce housing, as well as Gov. Noem’s comments this week about lack of funds going out the door.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the concerns about a state lawmaker whose recent move is raising questions about representation for his district.

Sarah Parkin provides an update on measures being taken in Brown County ahead of construction of an embattled CO2 pipeline project, while Madison Newman takes a look at the latest numbers for what could be a record year for Deadwood gaming.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 11 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Dakota Dunes; Family speaks out about charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux City logo
Gill Hauling replacing garbage, recycling containers citywide

Latest News

Cone Park to receive an expansion
Bid approved for bike trail construction at Cone Park
Alan Lee Phillips (02/06/1951) of Dumont, Colorado
Autopsy released on man convicted of former Sioux City woman’s death
Man charged for fatal Plymouth County crash pleads not guilty
York man arrested for terroristic threats at hospital with AR-15-style rifle
David Diaz
Man charged for fatal Plymouth County crash pleads not guilty