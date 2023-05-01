Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith visits Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - With Congress out of session, Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith is in Siouxland this week connecting with people on what he calls the “front lines” of the economy.

Monday afternoon, he visited the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City to check out their facility and new developments. That included things like a brand-new infant and toddler room that opened in January. That came after making a stop in Macy, Nebraska earlier in the morning.

Smith said that he actually learned to swim at a YMCA and believes they’re an important part of the country’s infrastructure. He also said he was impressed by the facility in South Sioux and the impact they make in the local community.

”There aren’t too many YMCAs that are waterfront,” said Smith. “So this one certainly sets itself apart. But when you look at, you know, how they wrap themselves around the needs of the community, daycare, childcare is a major component there, but overall fitness. And the facility here is very impressive, architecturally, and certainly as it serves the community in many ways.”

Monday night, Smith is to meet with the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce. After that, he’s planning on visiting the Ho-Chunk real estate development on Tuesday and will make stops in Neligh and O’Neill later in the week.

