Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith visits Siouxland

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith speaks with Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson during his...
Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith speaks with Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson during his tour of the facility.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - With Congress out of session, Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith is in Siouxland this week connecting with people on what he calls the “front lines” of the economy.

Monday afternoon, he visited the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City to check out their facility and new developments. That included things like a brand-new infant and toddler room that opened in January. That came after making a stop in Macy, Nebraska earlier in the morning.

Smith said that he actually learned to swim at a YMCA and believes they’re an important part of the country’s infrastructure. He also said he was impressed by the facility in South Sioux and the impact they make in the local community.

”There aren’t too many YMCAs that are waterfront,” said Smith. “So this one certainly sets itself apart. But when you look at, you know, how they wrap themselves around the needs of the community, daycare, childcare is a major component there, but overall fitness. And the facility here is very impressive, architecturally, and certainly as it serves the community in many ways.”

Monday night, Smith is to meet with the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce. After that, he’s planning on visiting the Ho-Chunk real estate development on Tuesday and will make stops in Neligh and O’Neill later in the week.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Dakota Dunes; Family speaks out about charges
Funland - The Rink's sign announcing their closing.
Funland -The Rink closes its doors after nearly 50 years of fun
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Wine & Chocolate Festival raised over $360,000
The warrant was issued on Monday.
Arrest warrant issued for alleged Dakota Dunes murder
Driver gets 10-year sentence for driving through garage, causing woman’s death
ORPHEUM 2023- 2024 SEASON LINEUP
Sioux City Broadway at the Orpheum announces upcoming season lineup