Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour

Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the stops heading to Louisville.(KFC Yum! Center)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CHI Health Center will be included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour, which was announced Monday morning.

The PEACE OUT tour will begin September 2 in Philadelphia. Omaha’s CHI Health Center is listed as the 20th stop, which will be Friday, November 10. The tour was set to conclude on January 26, 2024 in Montreal.

The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith as special guests.

Aerosmith is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group has sold more than a 150 million albums worldwide, which is Crazy.

For tickets, general sales will begin at 10 a.m. May 5th on Ticketmaster. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. They include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise, and more.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funland - The Rink's sign announcing their closing.
Funland -The Rink closes its doors after nearly 50 years of fun
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
The lot where New Leaf's new building will eventually be
CAASA’s New Leaf thrift store relocating after generous donation

Latest News

Siouxland Regional Transit System
Siouxland Regional Transit System introduces partnership to encourage shared rides
Sioux City logo
Gill Hauling replacing garbage, recycling containers citywide
The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.
Driver gets 10-year sentence for driving through garage, causing woman’s death
The strong winds continue today.
The strong winds continue today.