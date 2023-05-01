Sioux City Broadway at the Orpheum announces upcoming season lineup

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Orpheum Theatre has announced the Broadway at the Orpheum 2023-2024 season.

Featuring five productions in the Orpheum Theatre, season highlights include the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon,” the story of superstar and pop culture icon, set to her greatest hits, “The Cher Show,” and celebrating its 50th anniversary, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” an iconic musical phenomenon set against the backdrop of extraordinary events.

The dates for this season are:

The Illusionists, Magic of the Holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller oon Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

The Book of Mormon on Wednesday, March 27 & Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Come from Away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The Cher Show on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Broadway At The Orpheum Season”, says OVG360′s Nick Palmiotti, General Manager for the Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center. “There are some classic shows, as well as a few exciting new productions that will create a remarkable experience.”

Subscriptions to the season are on sale now.

