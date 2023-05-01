Siouxland Regional Transit System introduces partnership to encourage shared rides

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There is a new way to get around area buses while reducing expenses.

In partnership with Commute with Enterprise, the Siouxland Regional Transit System says it is helping to continue to provide an innovative and sustainable shared mobility option, called vanpooling.

The program coordinates participants who indicate their interest through various channels such as at their job site or on an online portal. The program then matches riders who have similar work shifts in similar areas and who are interested in riding together. Once four or more people are matched, a Commute with Enterprise representative will contact the group to begin working out the details.

Commute with Enterprise provides a 7-15 passenger vehicle. Each vanpool is customized to the specific needs of its four or more vanpoolers. Officials say it will provide coordination services and technology, vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance, 24-hour roadside assistance, and best practices for cleaning and Complete Clean Starter Kits for new commuters.

The vanpool program will be partially subsidized by Siouxland Regional Transit System using local, state, and federal grant funds. The remaining cost is split among the employer and/or participants, with each vanpool rider paying a monthly fee.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of makes and models, including crossovers, SUVs, minivans, and large passenger vans. Vanpoolers may choose to upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features such as satellite radio and in-vehicle Wi-Fi service.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.