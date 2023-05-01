The strong winds continue today.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are waking up to winds out of the northwest up to 20 miles per hour with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills are in the 20s and low 30s this morning with clear skies.

Today, you can expect the wind to continue to gust up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest with highs in the mid- to upper 50s with a few low 60s. The good news is that we will see sunny skies all across the region today.

Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid-30s, with breezy winds continuing out of the northwest up to 30 miles per hour. Wind chills will also be in the 20s for much of the night. There will also be clear skies tonight.

Tomorrow will be the same as Monday, but highs will climb into the 60s all across the region with breezy winds out of the northwest up to 30 miles per hour. We will also see sunny skies again.

The rest of the week’s highs will climb into the mid- to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and calmer wind. Then this weekend, rain chances will increase with the possibility of thundershowers.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

