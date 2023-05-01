Warmer weather to move in this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the wind wasn’t quite as gusty as what we saw on Sunday, it was certainly another windy day as highs topped out around 60 degrees.

The cool nights we’ve been feeling will continue tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s under a mostly clear sky with a breeze staying with us.

Wednesday will be yet another windy day with highs in the mid 60s and a northwesterly wind gusting over 30 miles per hour again.

After another cool night Tuesday night, our attention will be able to turn toward warming conditions.

Wednesday will give us highs in the low to mid 70s and the wind will finally come down as well.

Thursday is looking partly cloudy and by late in the day we could see a slight chance of a shower developing as high reach the upper 70s.

A slight chance of showers will then be with us into Thursday night and Friday with Friday’s highs topping out in the low 70s.

Will those rain chances be continuing into the weekend?

