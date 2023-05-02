After 30 years, 2 Siouxland communities are connected to a beneficial water pipeline

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After $600 million, and more than three decades of work, a large, regional water system is closer to completion.

”Very gratifying and rewarding to finally have these communities connected,” said Troy Larson, Lewis & Clark Regional Water System Executive Director.

Thirty years in the making and in April, Sioux Center and Hull, Iowa, became the 16th and 17th members added to the pipeline which brings in water from wells that tap into an aquifer near the Missouri River.

“We had a long stretch of pipe between Beresford and Sioux Center that we had to construct including going under the Big Sioux River which is no small task, that’s a 24-inch diameter pipe all the way from Beresford to Sioux Center and then we have a smaller pipeline up to Hull,” said Larson.

The completion of these two pipelines will benefit both communities in many ways, starting with softer water.

“Quantity is just a great benefit to us another great benefit is the quality of the water, normally we serve water at about 43 grains of hardness this water comes to us at about 8 or 9 grains of hardness,” said Murray Hulstein, Sioux Center Utility Manager and Chairman of Lewis & Clark Board of Directors.

It also impacts the communities by improving local infrastructure.

“Water is essential for growth and economic development and our citizens,” said Arlan Moss, the Mayor of Hull, IA.

The last of the three remaining members should be connected to pipelines by early 2025. Those include Sheldon and Sibley, Iowa, as well as, Madison, South Dakota.

When complete, the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System will serve 20 communities in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.

