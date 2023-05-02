Another windy day is in the forecast.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s with clear skies. The wind is also out of the northwest, up to 15 miles per hour, which is giving Siouxland wind chills in the 20s this morning.

There is also a freeze warning in effect until 8 a.m. for a few of our counties in western Siouxland.

Today you can expect another sunny and windy day with highs in the 60s across the region and winds up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest.

We also will have low relative humidity today so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon today until 8 p.m.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 30s, and our wind will start to settle, with winds decreasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the northwest. We will also have clear skies tonight.

Wednesday will be a nice day with sunny skies and calmer winds out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s across much of the viewing area.

After Wednesday, we will see warmer weather in the forecast, with highs in the upper 70s to even the low 80s across the area. Rain chances also increase during the rest of the week and weekend.

