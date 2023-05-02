Around Siouxland: Crosspointe Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Crosspointe Church is having a rummage sale to help support an upcoming fundraiser.

This rummage sale aims to raise money to help pack and send shoe boxes around the world for the Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser.

Organizers say the rummage sale will have clothes, appliances, tools, toys and more.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crosspointe Church in Sioux City.

