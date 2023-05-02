Around Siouxland: Orange City Tulip Festival

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 82nd Orange City Tulip Festival is coming up.

The celebration of the Tulip Festival displays Orange City’s Dutch heritage.

The festival will include music and dancing by children and adults in authentic Dutch costumes, two daily parades, a nightly musical theater, a carnival midway, Dutch delicacies, thousands of tulips and more.

The event is from May 17 through May 20 in Orange City, Iowa.

To learn more, you can visit the website here.

